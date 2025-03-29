Bollywood fans on March 28 witnessed two superstars arriving with the teasers of their upcoming films. Ajay Devgn’s much-awaited sequel Raid 2 and Emraan Hashmi’s intense war-drama Ground Zero are all set to arrive in the upcoming months, and their trailers have impressed the audiences.

Emraan Hashmi surprised the audience with his soldier avatar fighting for Kashmir. The teaser impressed and promised to deliver a hard-hitting film without any veiled jingoism. Meanwhile, the teaser for Ajay Devgn’s biggie was a bit underwhelming!

Raid 2 VS Ground Zero Teaser Verdict

In the first 24 hours on YouTube, Ajay Devgn‘s Raid 2 garnered 8 million views, while Emraan Hashmi’s Ground Zero surpassed it with 9.4 million views. Both the teasers arrived a few minutes apart, and together, they brought a total of 17.4 million views on YouTube in 24 hours!

Fail To Enter Top 5, Even Together!

Interestingly, the teaser of both the films combined together could also not surpass the most-viewed Bollywood teasers in the first 24 hours on YouTube. In fact, even together, they were short of 24.2 million lesser views than the most viewed teaser of Bollywood in 24 hours!

Salman Khan Rules 2 Spots!

Salman Khan’s Sikandar ruled two spots in the top 5 most-viewed teasers in Bollywood in the first 24 hours. Teaser 1 of Sikandar is the most viewed Bollywood teaser in the first 24 hours on YouTube with 41.6 million views, while Sikandar’s teaser 2 rules at number 4 with 24 million views!

Take a look at the most-viewed Bollywood teasers in the first 24 hours on YouTube:

Sikandar Teaser 1: 41.6 million

Dunki: 36.8 million

Maidaan : 29.5 million

Sikandar Teaser 2: 24 million

Fighter: 23.1 million

Animal: 22.6 million

Bharat: 21.5 million

Kalank: 20 million

Sanju: 19.1 million

