Maidaan Box Office: Boney Kapoor Reveals Why The Film Failed To Earn 1000 Crore Collection Like RRR & Jawan, Owns Up To His Mistakes Defending Ajay Devgn!

Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan has tanked at the box office and is heading for big losses. The film was a biopic on Syed Abdul Rahim, the football coach of the National Football Team, who put India on the world map by winning the first Gold Medal at the Asian Games.

The film was critically acclaimed, but audiences did not turn to watch it in theaters. Now, producer Boney Kapoor has finally accepted the failure of the film and owned up to his biggest mistake as a producer.

As quoted by Telugu123, the producer blamed the timing of the release of the film as the major setback for not working in the theaters. However, by timing, he clearly did not mean the Eid box office clash with Akshay Kumar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

The producer, in an interview, said, “The subject we chose was fantastic, and the actor (Ajay Devgn) was superb, but somehow we didn’t recognize the demands of the audience. Audiences today want all front-footed action films like RRR, Jawan, and Pathaan.”

For the unversed, after Pathaan, Jawan, and Animal’s huge success last year, Bollywood films have been on low when it comes to box office success. The month of April was expected to bail out these lows with two big films – Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. However, both the Eid releases tanked at the box office.

On the other hand, the two Malayalam films that were released on Eid – Aavesham and Varshangalkku Shesham, performed brilliantly. In fact, Fahadh Faasil’s Aavesham was the biggest and the best Eid release this year, with the film collecting 152 crore at the box office.

Maidaan, on the other hand, has collected only 67 crore gross worldwide at the box office, with 48.54 crore in India. However, apart from Boney Kapoor’s admission, there were a few more reasons why Maidaan failed. Check them out here.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Worldwide (After 31 Days): Tiger Shroff Earns 511% Higher Than His Last Flop – Will Singham Again Find His Lost Glory?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News