Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan has completed a 30-day run at the box office, and this might have been one of the toughest runs for the actor. The sports drama helmed by Amit Sharma has a collection of 50+ crore in India and almost 68 crore gross worldwide.

Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 30

Produced by Boney Kapoor, the biopic on Syed Abdul Rahim collected in the range of 18 – 22 lakh on the 30th day. Starting the 5th weekend, the film might have very little to no hope of rising from the ashes for the upcoming Saturday and Sunday.

In the fourth weekend, Maidaan collected close to 2.50 crore at the box office. However, it now seems too big a number to be touched in the fifth weekend. The film started its run at the box office with preview shows on April 10, when it collected 2.5 crore from previews.

Maidaan’s Opening Run

The sports biopic started at 7.25 crore on day 1 with paid previews and a clash with Akshay Kumar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan at the box office. This was followed by 2.80 crore on day 2, 5.65 crore on day 3, and 6.52 crore on day 4, bringing an extended opening weekend of 22.22 crore.

Ajay Devgn’s Third Flop In The Last 5 Years

Maidaan is the Phool Aur Kaante actor’s third flop in the last 5 years. While he started this decade with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in 2020 with a collection of 279.50 crore, he hit the first debacle of this decade with his directorial starring Amitabh Bachchan – Runway 34 collected 32 crore at the box office in 2022 and was also an Eid release with a clash.

The second flop for Ajay Devgn came in the same year with Thank God, which was a Diwali clash with Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu. The comedy-drama collected 30.75 crores at the box office and was his last flop before Maidaan. The sports drama has been added to the list of Ajay Devgn’s flops, with its only saving grace of having a lifetime earning 63.5% higher than Thank God!

