Rajkummar Rao’s Srikanth has opened to positive reviews at the box office, and the opening day collection of the film is hinting at a decent run over the upcoming week. However, it is much better than the actor’s last release at the box office.

Srikanth Box Office Collection Day 1

According to the early trends, the biopic by Tushar Hiranandani might open in the range of 2.20 – 2.40 crore. If it goes past this mark, then things might work very well in the film’s favor; otherwise, it might be a decent opening for an actor who has been struggling at the box office for a long time.

Srikanth is a heartfelt story of a man who believed in himself rather than doubting his abilities due to his physical disability. He turns the wheel of fate, and things start working in his favor. Hopefully, they will do the same to Rajkummar Rao’s career as well.

Crosses Lifetime Collection Of Bheed?

Considering the opening reports for the biopic drama, Rajkummar Rao‘s film might cross the entire lifetime collection of his last film, earning 542% higher on the opening day itself. Rajkummar’s last release in the theaters was Bheed, which also starred Bhumi Pednekar and was helmed by Anubhav Sinha. The film collected 2 crore at the box office.

Ready To Reclaim

Rajkummar Rao might be ready to reclaim his stature as a box-office star this year with Srikanth, followed by Mr. and Mrs. Mahi also starring Janhvi Kapoor. Talking about Srikanth, the film, after opening above the 2 crore mark, might take off well owing to the good word of mouth. But it would be a clear picture only when the weekend figures arrive.

