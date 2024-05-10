Srikanth Box Office: Rajkummar Rao Needs To Deliver 80% Profit To Match With His 1st Ever Hit After 10 Consecutive Flops - Manifesting A Glorious Comeback!

Rajkummar Rao’s Srikanth has finally arrived in the theaters, and the film has received very good reviews. Helmed by Tushar Hiranandani, the biopic is based on the life of an industrialist who was born blind but turned his life into a success story with grit and determination.

The film is being appreciated and seems to have all the qualities that could work at the box office. The silver lining at the box office seems to be mid-budget films like Madgaon Express and 12th Fail writing success stories.

Even films in the regional language currently are churning out great numbers at the box office, so Rajkummar Rao might have the perfect chance to break through good box office numbers with Srikanth.

Dry Run At The Box Office

The actor has had a dry run at the box office since 2018. In the last 5 years, Rajkummar Rao has delivered as many as 10 box office flops. Most of these films might be credited to experimental cinema. However, the actor stayed relevant with a mixed bag arriving on OTT, when not in theaters.

The Much Needed Hit!

The last clean hit for Rajkummar Rao was in 2018 with the superhit horror comedy Stree, which also starred Shraddha Kapoor. Since then, it has been an underwhelming experiment for the actor, be it the South Indian remake HIT or an endearing story with Badhaai Do, which was honestly superb on screen but could not reach audiences.

The Best Of His Career

In the last five years, with Stree, the actor hit his highest at the box office, churning out 129.67 crore at the box office. The film was the highest-profit-earning film of 2018, churning an unbelievable profit of 548.35%.

The First Hit

The first solo hit of the actor’s career was Ragini MMS. The film was released in the year 2011 and it churned out a whopping 80% profit at the box office. Mounted on a budget of 5 crore, the horror flick earned 9 crore in its lifetime.

To match the success of his first hit and redeem his box office status, Rajkummar Rao needs almost 80% return of investments with his biopic that is being loved. Hopefully, Srikanth will bring back some momentum to his box office journey.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Madgaon Express Box Office Collections Day 49: Stays Strong In Its 7th Week

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News