The box office battle between Malayalam films Aavesham and Varshangalkku Shesham has completed its fourth week, with Aavesham continuing its dominance. While Varshangalkku Shesham’s collections have dipped significantly, Aavesham remains a box office force. Check out the film’s total worldwide collections after a 29-day theatrical run.

Aavesham’s Box Office Supremacy

Aavesham continues its impressive run, collecting a strong 8.95 crore in its fourth week at the box office. This brings its total domestic net collection to a staggering 83.10 crore, which translates to a gross collection of 98.05 crore within India. On the global front, Aavesham has garnered 54.50 crore from overseas markets. Its worldwide total stands at a mighty 152.55 crore, solidifying its position as the third highest-grossing Indian film of 2024 so far.

Varshangalkku Shesham Stays Afloat

While not replicating Aavesham’s box office dominance, Varshangalkku Shesham has managed to hold its own throughout its theatrical run. The film collected an estimated 1 crore in its fourth week, bringing its domestic net total to 38.46 crore (gross India collection of 45.38 crore). However, Varshangalkku Shesham finds itself celebrating a different kind of victory. Thanks to its overseas collections of 36.50 crore, the film has secured a spot in the Top 5 Highest Grossers of 2024 with a worldwide total collection of 81.88 crore.

2024’s Malayalam Films Box Office Standings

Manjummel Boys continues to reign supreme at the Indian box office with a whopping 142 crore collection. Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life holds strong at the second spot with 84.80 crore, followed closely by Aavesham. Premalu sits comfortably at number four with 76 crore. Varshangalkku Shesham rounds out the top five with a commendable performance despite facing stiff competition.

List Of Top 5 Highest Grossers Of 2024 –

Manjummel Boys: 142 crore Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life: 84.80 crore Aavesham: 83.10 crore Premalu: 76 crore Varshangalkku Shesham: 38.46 crore

The contrasting fortunes of Aavesham and Varshangalkku Shesham highlight the diverse tastes of the audience. While Aavesham’s action-comedy genre continues to resonate with viewers, Varshangalkku Shesham’s heartwarming story has found its niche and is proving its mettle in the long run.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

