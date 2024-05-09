Fahadh Faasil’s Aavesham has captivated audiences for nearly a month, establishing itself as one of the major players in the 2024 box office game. However, the film’s theatrical run appears to be nearing its conclusion, coinciding with its release on Prime Video today.

After a phenomenal opening and consistent collections in its initial weeks, Aavesham started exhibiting a slight decline on Day 28. Following a strong showing of 1.1 Crore on the fourth Monday, the film dipped by 4.5% on the fourth Tuesday, collecting 1.05 Crore. This downtrend continued on Day 28 with collections reaching 0.90 Crore.

Despite the dip, Aavesham has amassed a respectable total of 82.65 Crore net in India within 28 days. When including the gross collections, the film’s domestic total climbs to 97.52 Crore.

Internationally, Aavesham has continued to resonate with audiences, pulling in a substantial 54.5 Crore. This impressive overseas performance pushes the film’s worldwide gross collection to a commendable 152.02 Crore.

While Aavesham sits tantalizingly close to surpassing Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life‘s current net India total of 84.8 Crore (just 2 crore behind), it appears unlikely to dethrone Manjummel Boys as the year’s box office champion. Manjummel Boys currently holds the record with a staggering net India collection of 142 Crore. Check out Malayalam Box Office Collection & Verdicts 2024.

The film’s digital release on Prime Video today further indicates the conclusion of its theatrical run. With audiences now having the option to stream Aavesham from the comfort of their homes, footfall in cinemas is expected to decrease significantly.

Although Aavesham might not rewrite all box office records, its journey has been nothing short of impressive. The film’s success is a testament to Fahadh Faasil‘s star power and director Jithu Madhavan’s captivating storytelling. While its theatrical reign might be coming to an end, Aavesham is sure to find a new audience on streaming platforms, solidifying its place as a memorable cinematic experience.

