Aranmanai 4 Box Office Collection (Worldwide): Tamannaah Bhatia's Film Touches 35 Crore Kicking Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam Out Of Top 3 - Highest-Grossing Tamil Films Of 2024!

The Tamil Film Industry has finally got a breather with Tamannaah Bhatia’s Aranamanai 4 performing brilliantly at the box office. In five days, the film will reach almost 35 crore worldwide. In fact, it has surpassed Rajinikanth‘s Lal Salaam yet again.

Aranmanai 4 Box Office Collection – Worldwide

On the fifth day of its release, Aranamanai surpassed the overall global collection of Rajinikanth’s film Lal Salaam. Anna’s film, which collected 33.65 crore gross at the worldwide box office, has been surpassed by Tamannaah’s horror comedy, which has earned 34.15 crore gross worldwide.

In India, the film, also starring Raashi Khanna, has collected 26.20 crore in total and might earn the 30 crore mark even before this week ends. It has also surpassed the domestic collection of Ghilli re-release.

Aranmanai 4 Day 5 Box Office Collection India

On the fifth day of its release, the film had a minimal drop of around 6% and earned 3.40 crore on Tuesday. Meanwhile, on Monday, it collected 3.65 crore. The film might churn out great numbers if it holds the momentum and keeps earning at the same pace.

Aranmanai 4 – Third Highest-Grossing Tamil Film Worldwide

Tamannaah Bhatia’s film has turned into the third highest-grossing film worldwide, beating Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam, which was at number 3. Lal Salaam earned 33.65 crore globally.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2024 Worldwide.

Ayalaan: 76.41 crore Captain Miller: 67.99 crore Aranmanai 4: 34.15 crore Lal Salaam: 33.65 crore Siren: 20.13 crore

About Aranmanai 4

The Tamil film is a horror comedy helmed by Sundar C. Rated 7 on IMDb, the official synopsis of the film says, “After his sister’s suspicious death, a man decides to discover the hidden truth, setting off a chasm for chaos and terror.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

