It has been a very long wait for the Tamil Film Industry but it seems like Kollywood is gearing up to get its first hit of 2024 very soon. Tamannaah Bhatia’s horror-comedy Aranmanai 4 is performing brilliantly at the box office with 18.80 crore box office collection.

In fact, it took Tamannaah only three days to end the 126-day dry run at Tamil Box Office. Tamannaah and Raashii, who play Selvi and Dr. Maya in this horror comedy directed by Sunder C, have been garnering praise for their performances.

The film opened to great response and showcased a 40% jump on the second day, with a total collection of Rs 10.50 crore in two days. The horror comedy earned 7.50 crore in India on its third day for all languages, taking the total earnings of the multi-language film to 18.80 crore.

Second Highest Opening In Tamil

After Captain Miller’s 8.80 crore collection on day 1, Tamannaah Bhatia’s horror comedy becomes the second-highest-opening Tamil film in 2024, pushing Rajinikath’s Lal Salaam with 3.50 crore at number 3.

Check out the top five openings for Tamil films in 2024.

Captain Miller: 8.80 crore Aranmanai 4: 4.65 crore Lal Salaam: 3.50 crore Ayalaan: 3.30 crore Rathnam: 2.50 crore

Second Highest-Opening Weekend In Tamil

Pushing Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam at number 4 with 9.95 crore and Ayalaan at number 3, Aranmanai 4 claims the second spot for the highest-grossing weekend for a Tamil film in 2024.

Check out the top five highest-grossing weekends for Tamil Films in 2024.

Captain Miller: 23.95 Aranmanai 4: 18.80 crore* Ayalaan: 13.95 crore Lal Salaam: 9.95 crore Rathnam: 6.9 crore

Third Highest-Grossing Tamil Film of 2024

In three days, Aranmanai is already the third highest-grossing film of 2024 in Tamil. With its 18.80 crore, it has surpassed Rajinikanth‘s Lal Salaam, standing at 17.50 crore.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2024.

Ayalaan: 49.50 crore Captain Miller: 43 crore Aranmanai: 18.80 crore* Lal Salaam: 17.50 crore Siren: 14.10 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts for Tamil films released in 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Malayalee From India At The Worldwide Box Office (Day 5): Scores Overseas But Needs Domestic Boost

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News