Aavesham vs Varshangalkku Shesham Worldwide Box Office Collection (Day 25): Former Continues Box Office Dominance, Later Fizzles

Fahadh Faasil’s Aavesham shows no signs of slowing down, outperforming Varshangalkku Shesham, which was released on the same date. Read further to know about Aavesham and Varshangalkku Shesham’s 25 days box office collections.

Aavesham’s Domestic & Overseas Box Office Collection – After 25 Days

Aavesham started strong, grossing 30.45 crore in its opening week. It maintained momentum with 25 crore and 18.7 crore in the second and third weeks, respectively. Even in its fourth week, the film continues to rake in a significant sum. Aavesham collected 1.25 crore on the fourth Friday, followed by a jump to 1.80 crore on Saturday. Sunday saw a further increase in footfall, with a Malayalam occupancy rate of 54.67%. Early estimates suggest the film collected 2.45 crore on Sunday, taking its 25-day domestic total to a staggering 79.65 crore (grossing 93.98 crore India).

Directed by Jithu Madhavan, Aavesham is a production by Anwar Rasheed Entertainments and Fahadh Faasil & Friends. The film stars Fahadh Faasil alongside Ashish Vidyarthi, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Sajin Gopu.

Aavesham’s international success adds to its glory. The film has garnered a whopping 52 crore overseas, pushing its worldwide gross collection to a mighty 145.98 crore. Currently, Aavesham sits comfortably at the fourth position on the list of Highest-Grossing Malayalam Films Of All Time. Whether it can dethrone The Goat Life’s record remains to be seen.

Top 5 Highest Grossing Malayalam Films Of All Time (as of May 6, 2024):

Manjummel Boys (2024) – 241.56 crore gross 2018 (2023) – 181 crore gross The Goat Life (2024) – 157.80+ crores gross Aavesham (2024) – 145.98+ crores gross Pulimurugan (2016) – 140 crores gross

Varshangalkku Shesham’s Domestic & Overseas Box Office Collection – After 25 Days

Varshangalkku Shesham had a decent opening week, collecting 22.35 crore. However, its performance dipped significantly in the following weeks. The film earned 10.35 crore and 4.5 crore in weeks two and three, respectively. By the fourth week, collections had dwindled to a mere 0.11 crore on Friday, followed by 0.19 crore on Saturday and 0.27 crore on Sunday. Varshangalkku Shesham’s 25-day total stands at 37.97 crore (grossing 44.80 crore India).

Directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan and produced by Merryland Cinemas, Varshangalkku Shesham features Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Basil Joseph, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Neeta Pillai, and Nivin Pauly.

Despite the overseas collection of 36 crore, Varshangalkku Shesham’s total worldwide collection sits at 80.8 crore.

Top 5 Highest-Grossing Malayalam Films of 2024 (as of May 6, 2024):

Manjummel Boys: 241.56 crore Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life: 157.80 crore Aavesham: 145.98 crore Premalu: 132.68 crore Varshangalkku Shesham: 80.8 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

