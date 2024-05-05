The market for Indian films has increased exponentially, with other regional film industries coming to the forefront. In several countries, films from India are loved and cherished by audiences and one such country is Malaysia. While it is known that Rajinikanth enjoys an impressive fan following here, over the years, Shah Rukh Khan and Thalapathy Vijay, too, have built their fan base in the country. Keep reading to know more!

Shah Rukh needs no introduction when it comes to his face value in the international market. In majority of overseas countries, the actor is tremendously popular and that could be seen through the international collection of his films as well. Even his under-performers in India, have performed brilliantly in overseas. One such film is Dilwale, which was released in 2015.

For those who don’t know, Dilwale did a business of 180.09 crores gross in overseas and was declared as a blockbuster success. Speaking about Malaysia, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer is the Indian film with the highest footfalls, and it is learned that the biggie enjoyed an impressive 1 million footfalls during its box office run in the country.

As usual, Shah Rukh Khan reinstated his hold in the overseas market, but what’s more eye-grabbing thing is that Thalapathy Vijay has his 5 films in the list of top 10 Indian films. Speaking about his film with the highest footfalls, Bigil is in the 3rd position with 953k tickets sold. Apart from Bigil, there are Vijay’s 4 films on the list including Mersal (893k), Varisu (784k), Leo (733k), and Sarkar 668k.

Rajinikanth’s Kabali is in the 2nd position with 983k. There’s Jailer on the list, in the 6th position, with 766k footfalls.

Take a look at the top 10 Indian films at the Malaysian box office in terms of footfalls:

Dilwale (2015)- 1 million

Kabali (2016)- 983k

Bigil (2019)- 953k

Mersal (2017)- 893k

Varisu (2023)- 784k

Jailer (2023)- 766k

Leo (2023)- 733k

Ponniyin Selvan 1 (2022)- 719k

KGF Chapter 2 (2022)- 703k

Sarkar (2018)- 668k

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources.

