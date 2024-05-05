It’s been more than 2 years, but SS Rajamouli’s RRR continues to mint money at the worldwide box office. Yes, you read that right! The film is still playing in theatres in Japan, and surprisingly, even now, it is enjoying a good response from audiences there. Previously, the film had crossed the global lifetime collection of Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 and now, it has a chance of hitting the milestone of 1300 crores gross. Keep reading to know more!

Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in key roles, the film was originally released on 25th March 2022. After enjoying glorious run in the different parts of the globe, it released in Japan on 21st October 2022. The biggie initially took just a decent start but afterwards, it went strength to strength. In the latest development, the film has completed 561 days in Japanese theatres and has earned over 130 crores gross so far.

It is learned that RRR has earned a staggering 132 crores gross at the box office in Japan. Including this, the updated worldwide box office collection now goes up to 1271.30 crores gross. As we can see, the film needs almost 29 crores more to hit the milestone of 1300 crores gross, which is a bit difficult but not impossible.

In Japan, RRR is expected to add a bit more money before wrapping up the run. Also, the film keeps on witnessing its re-release, and even in the future, it’ll keep arriving in theatres. Interestingly, today itself, it was officially announced that the biggie will be enjoying its rerun in India but date is yet to be announced. So, that’s one factor that will keep inflating the collection.

Also, not to forget that RRR is yet to release in China. If it gets a chance to perform in China, it will definitely try to cover the distance and hit the 1300 crores gross mark at the worldwide box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

