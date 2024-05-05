Indian 2 Delay Impact At The Box Office: Kamal Haasan Eyeing To Destroy The 50+ Crore Worldwide Collection With Re-release Of Part 1?

This year, Tamil Industry breathed a sigh of relief when Thalapathy Vijay’s Ghilli was re-released in the theaters. Now, after its phenomenal re-run at the box office, it has encouraged other releases to take the leap of faith as well, and the primary option in line might be Kamal Haasan’s Indian!

As per reports, Indian 2, which was all set to release in June, might see a little delay, occupying a much later date in July. However, the film might utilize the long waiting slot to re-release the first part.

Yes, you read that right; Ulaga Nayagan’s OG film was released in 1996, and records were created at the box office. It might be re-released, and some more earnings might get added to the already close to 60 crore worldwide collection.

In 1996, India collected close to 60 crore at the box office, which was broken by Rajinikanth‘s Padiyappa in 1999 and later by Vijay’s Ghilli in 2004. Ghilli earned close to 50 crore at the box office and currently has earned close to 30 crore already. At the same time, there are bright chances that the film might have a golden run in the absence of new releases.

So, going by Ghilli’s recent success with its re-release, things seem on the brighter side for Kamal Haasan‘s Senapathy avatar with Indian’s re-release at the box office.

Indian Box Office Collection (India)

Kamal Haasan’s film earned almost 60 crore at the worldwide box office and was made on a budget of only 8 crore. It was the highest-grossing Tamil film in Kerala with almost 3+ crore collection. 8 years later, this record was broken by Ghilli in 2004, which collected 4+ crore in the territory.

About Indian

A veteran freedom fighter enraged with the rising crime and corruption in society murders all the wrongdoers one by one using an ancient martial arts technique. The film has a rating of 8.1 on IMDb.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts for Tamil films released in 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kamal Haasan’s 1400% Higher Fee Than Rajinikanth To Thalaiva Beating Ulaga Nayagan As The Highest Paid With 250 Crore – How Tables Turned!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News