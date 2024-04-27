After Ghilli’s box office success from its re-release, another Telugu film is ready to release in theaters. It was in 2021, at the peak of Covid-19, that Pawan Kalyan‘s Vakeel Saab was released in the theater and was welcomed and loved by the audiences. Now, the film is ready to re-release on May 1.

The courtroom drama stars Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, and Pawan Kalyan. Directed by Venu Sriram and produced by Boney Kapoor, the film was an unofficial remake of the Bollywood film Pink.

However, Vakeel Saab had a much different screenplay than Pink, as it included a lot of conversations between the protagonist and the antagonist and some action scenes as well. This was the main reason that the film was never acknowledged as a remake of Pink.

Vakeel Saab’s Box Office Opening

The courtroom drama opened at a whopping 40+ crore box office in India, creating hysteria. However, it surprisingly dropped by almost 57% on day 2 and collected almost 17 crore. The first weekend of the film collected 73.25 crore on the first weekend.

Vakeel Saab India & Worldwide Collections

In its lifetime, the film collected 109.55 crore, and with almost 10.2 crore overseas, it registered a gross collection of 137.50 crore.

830% Higher Opening Than The OG

Comparing Vakeel Saab’s box office opening with the original film Pink, the Telugu drama earned 830.23% higher than Amitabh Bachchan and Tapsee Pannu‘s Pink, which opened at 4.38 crore in 2016 at the box office. The film earned 68 crore in its lifetime.

Now that Vakeel Saab is ready to re-release on May 1, hopefully it will rewrite history and earn all the lost opportunities at the box office due to the Covid-19 low!

