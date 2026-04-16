Having had a mixed theatrical release yet maintained fan interest, action drama Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan, has been released on OTT, providing the audience with another opportunity to see the star-powered entertainer from the comfort of their own home. Released in theaters in March, the movie is currently available on Netflix from April 16, 2026, and offers viewers an opportunity to see it in various dubs, reaching beyond Telugu audiences.

For fans who missed it in theaters or want to watch it again, the OTT release is timely, keeping the hype alive for one of Telugu cinema’s most-discussed releases of the year.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Plot Details

Ustaad Bhagat Singh centers on ACP Bhagat Singh (Pawan Kalyan), a fearless and uncompromising police officer with a big persona and sharp instincts. As Bhagat Singh takes on risky criminal organizations and a corrupt political system, he finds himself entangled in a high-stakes game, making him question his own beliefs. With the characters of Sreeleela and Kavya and a key supporting role by Raashii Khanna, the narrative is loaded with action, emotional tension, and mass-popularity heroism, culminating in a showdown against the forces that threaten law and order.

The OTT release is particularly interesting given renewed discussion about the movie. While its theatrical release was met with mixed responses, the Netflix release has elicited new responses both in favor of and against the film, with both gleeful fan reactions and intense trolling on social media. The mere existence of such a contrast would spur curiosity this weekend.

For mainstream Telugu audiences, who like watching their favorite star, Pawan Kalyan, on screen, this is likely to be an easy choice for a weekend watch.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Streaming Details

The long-awaited Harish Shankar-directed movie started streaming on Netflix on April 16, 2026. The platform has released the movie in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, making it accessible to reach a pan-India audience. With the most recent amendments, the movie has a runtime of 154 minutes, offering a complete commercial entertainer packed with action, emotion, and mass moments.

The movie was first released in theaters on March 19, 2026, and despite opening to initial collections driven by Pawan Kalyan’s huge fan base, it received mixed critical and audience response. Reports suggest the film earned approximately ₹95 crore worldwide, a decent number that still divided fans over its clichéd plot and a classic mass-action movie formula.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Cast & Crew

Starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role alongside Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, Nawab Shah, Ashutosh Rana, and Brahmanandam playing important secondary roles, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is slated to stream on Netflix from April 16.

The movie is directed by Harish Shankar and co-written by Harish Shankar and K. Dasharath. Ustaad Bhagat Singh features music by Devi Sri Prasad, cinematography by Ayananka Bose, and editing by Ujwal Kulkarni. The two producing companies involved include Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Trailer

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Ashakal Aayiram OTT Release Update: When & Where to Watch Jayaram & Kalidas Jayaram’s Malayalam Family Drama

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News