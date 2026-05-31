Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2 is still continuing its glorious run at the box office. The ticket windows are congested, but it is still finding its audience, which is mind-boggling. Aditya Dhar’s directorial has witnessed an impressive jump on the 11th Saturday and achieved a major worldwide feat. Scroll below for the day 73 report!

Dhurandhar: The Revenge India Box Office Update

According to estimates, Dhurandhar 2 earned 20 lakh on day 73. It saw a 100% jump in the last 24 hours, compared to 10 lakh collected on the 11th Friday. It is facing competition from Bhooth Bangla, Chand Mera Dil, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, among other releases, but the hold is commendable.

The total collection in India surges to 1185.65 crore net, which is around 1399.06 crore gross. Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan co-starrer is a super-duper hit. It has raked in profits of 426.95% so far.

Check out the detailed week-wise box office breakdown in all languages (India net collection):

Week 1: 690 crore (8-day, including paid previews)

(8-day, including paid previews) Week 2: 271 crore

Week 3: 120 crore

Week 4: 58 crore

Week 5: 20.63 crore

Week 6: 12.5 crore

Week 7: 5.54 crore

Week 8: 3.89 crore

Week 9: 2.19 crore

Week 10: 1.45 crore

Day 72: 10 lakh

Day 73: 20 lakh

Total: 1185.65 crore

Touches the 1850 crore feat worldwide!

At the overseas box office, Dhurandhar 2 concluded its journey at 451 crore gross. Combined with the domestic gross, its worldwide total wraps up at 1850.06 crore. It is only the second Indian film to reach so far at the global box office, after Aamir Khan’s Dangal (2059.04 crore).

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 73 Summary

Budget: 225 crore

India net: 1185.65 crore

India gross: 1399.06 crore

ROI: 426.95%

Overseas gross: 451 crore

Worldwide gross: 1850.06 crore

Verdict: Super-Duper Hit

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