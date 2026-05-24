Sanjay Dutt’s post-COVID box office journey has been anything but ordinary. It has had blockbusters of historic proportions, a handful of films that simply did not work, and in between, a franchise that quietly turned him into one of the biggest scoring Indian actors of the post-COVID era. With Dhurandhar 2 witnessing a historic run at the worldwide box office and Raja Shivaji giving another boost, the veteran Bollywood star has comfortably gone past the 5900 crore mark.

Sanjay Dutt is having a gala time post-COVID!

In the post-COVID era, Dutt has had 13 theatrical releases. It started with KGF Chapter 2, which scored a whopping 1228.59 crore worldwide. It was followed by Samrat Prithviraj, grossing 90.24 crore. Shamshera raked in 63.75 crore gross, followed by Leo’s 606.42 crore gross. His fifth film, Double iSmart, grossed 20.84 crore.

The Bhootnii was Sanjay Dutt’s sixth release, and it grossed only 14.77 crore. Housefull 5 grossed 304.12 crore, while Baaghi 4 grossed 94.14 crore. It was followed by Dhurandhar, which scored a thunderous 1354.84 crore gross. The RajaSaab did a business of 206.57 crore gross. On the verge of concluding run, Dhurandhar 2 has grossed a mind-blowing 1838 crore so far. Raja Shivaji is still running in theaters, grossing 122.61 crore. His previous release, Aakhri Sawal, has grossed a dismal 3.32 crore so far.

Crosses the mega milestone of 5900 crore

Overall, Sanjay Dutt’s post-COVID releases have grossed a cumulative 5948.21 crore gross at the worldwide box office, which is superb. Despite big flops, the veteran star scored brilliantly due to biggies like KGF Chapter 2, Leo, Dhurandhar, and Dhurandhar 2.

Take a look at the worldwide collection of Sanjay Dutt’s post-COVID releases:

KGF Chapter 2 – 1228.59 crore

Samrat Prithviraj – 90.24 crore

Shamshera – 63.75 crore

Leo – 606.42 crore

Double iSmart – 20.84 crore

The Bhootnii – 14.77 crore

Housefull 5 – 304.12 crore

Baaghi 4 – 94.14 crore

Dhurandhar – 1354.84 crore

The RajaSaab – 206.57 crore

Dhurandhar 2 – 1838 crore

Raja Shivaji – 122.61 crore

Aakhri Sawaal – 3.32 crore

Total – 5948.21 crore

With just 51.79 crore to go, Sanjay Dutt is expected to comfortably cross the major milestone of 6000 crore worldwide with his upcoming release, which is likely to be Baap, also starring Sunny Deol, Mithun Chakraborty, and Jackie Shroff.

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