Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, is scheduled to release in theaters on June 5. It marks the return of the legendary comedy director, David Dhawan, and the film seems to be his typical ‘no-brainer’ entertainer. Recently, the much-awaited trailer of the film was unveiled, and it has grabbed attention, garnering 1.15 crore views and 72K likes within 2 days on YouTube. But has the trailer impacted the day 1 potential positively from a box office perspective? Let’s discuss it below.

Super successful track record of father-son duo

The upcoming comedy entertainer marks the reunion of David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan after 5 years. They last worked together on Coolie No. 1 (2020), which was directly released on OTT. Speaking about a theatrical release, the duo last collaborated for Judwaa 2 (2017), which was a big success at the Indian box office. Before Judwaa 2, even their debut collaboration, Main Tera Hero (2014), was successful. Considering the father-son duo’s track record, the film is already giving off a vibe of a winner.

The trailer ensures a fun time in theaters

Yesterday (May 23), the trailer of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was dropped online. Besides the leading trio of Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, the supporting cast, comprising Jimmy Shergill, Rakesh Bedi, Mouni Roy, and Maniesh Paul, looks strong. The concept isn’t fresh, but it’s still engaging and entertaining thanks to David Dhawan’s trademark humor.

As per the trailer, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai seems to be a comedy of errors, offering a laugh riot to the audience. Even the music seems to be going well, with Chunari Chunari and Hai Jawan Toh Ishq Hona Hai giving a nostalgia trip. On the whole, the trailer does a good job of generating buzz and boosting the film’s opening-day potential.

Likely to rank among 2026’s top 5 openers of Bollywood

Going by the trailer, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is expected to enjoy decent footfalls among the family audience on day 1. It is releasing on June 5, with no major clash. Yes, Ram Charan’s Peddi is releasing on June 4, but it is unlikely to affect Varun Dhawan’s film. Backed by good face value and an entertaining trailer, the comedy entertainer targets a start of 7-9 crore net at the Indian box office.

With such an expected start, the film is likely to join 2026’s top 5 openers of Bollywood by surpassing Ikkis (7.28 crore).

Take a look at the top 5 Bollywood openers of 2026 (net):

Dhurandhar 2 – 145 crore Border 2 – 32.1 crore Bhooth Bangla – 18.31 crore O’Romeo – 9.01 crore Ikkis – 7.28 crore

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