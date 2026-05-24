Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, is performing brilliantly at the worldwide box office. After registering the second-biggest opening for a Malayalam film, it maintained the momentum over the next two days. Interestingly, the overseas market has contributed a larger share than the Indian market, helping the film easily score a global century in just 3 days. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Drishyam 3 earn at the worldwide box office in 3 days?

The Malayalam crime thriller saw mixed reactions on social media platforms, but thanks to a strong run in Kerala, it has performed really well so far in the domestic market. By the end of day 3, its domestic collection stands at 47.9 crore gross (40.6 crore net). Overseas, it has grossed 65 crore so far, with the biggest chunk coming from the Middle East region (36 crore approx). Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 3-day worldwide box office collection stands at 112.9 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 40.6 crore

India gross – 47.9 crore

Overseas gross – 65 crore

Worldwide gross – 112.9 crore

3rd Malayalam film of 2026 to cross 100 crore globally

By scoring a century in just 3 days, Drishyam 3 has become the third Malayalam film of the year to cross the 100 crore mark worldwide. It joined the list after Aadu 3 (121.31 crore) and Vaazha 2 (238.46 crore). Considering the momentum, it has a strong chance of becoming the second Mollywood film of 2026 to score a double century after Vaazha 2.

Mohanlal’s 5th film in the 100 crore club

Mohanlal has scored his fifth century at the worldwide box office with Drishyam 3. Before the latest crime thriller, Lalettan’s Pulimurugan (140 crore), Lucifer (127.44 crore), L2: Empuraan (268.23 crore), and Thudarum (237.76 crore) crossed the 100 crore mark globally.

More about the film

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the Drishyam threequel released in theaters on May 21. It also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Siddique, and others. It is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

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