Vaazha 2 created ripples at the worldwide box office despite featuring no star face. Yes, it had the padding of being a sequel, but still, the success it has achieved is simply outstanding. Mounted on a budget of just 10 crore, the film raked in fantastic numbers in India and overseas, which eventually made it the fourth-highest-grossing film of Mollywood. After spending six weeks in theaters, it has wrapped up its glorious run with an impressive 235 crore+ sum. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

The Malayalam coming-of-age comedy drama was theatrically released on April 2. Backed by the sequel factor, the film had strong pre-release buzz, resulting in a solid start. Further, positive reviews from critics and favorable word of mouth from the audience helped it score big in the domestic and international markets.

How much did Vaazha 2 earn at the worldwide box office?

In India, Vaazha 2 started its ride with 4.75 crore. Over its lifetime, the film multiplied its opening-day collection by 27 times. As per the final collection update, it wrapped up its domestic run at 129.42 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 152.71 crore gross. Overseas, it grossed 85.75 crore. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the closing worldwide box office collection is a staggering 238.46 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 129.42 crore

India gross – 152.71 crore

Overseas gross – 85.75 crore

Worldwide gross – 238.46 crore

Concludes its run as Mollywood’s 4th highest-grosser

With 238.46 crore, Vaazha 2 has wrapped up its theatrical run as Mollywood’s fourth-highest-grossing film of all time, standing above Mohanlal’s Thudarum (237.76 crore). It just missed beating Manjummel Boys (241.56 crore).

Take a look at Mollywood’s top 10 grossers globally (gross):

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 305.17 crore L2: Empuraan – 268.23 crore Manjummel Boys – 241.56 crore Vaazha 2 – 238.46 crore Thudarum – 237.76 crore 2018 – 181 crore Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – 160.08 crore Aavesham – 156.48 crore Sarvam Maya – 151.27 crore Pulimurugan – 140 crore

Box office verdict

Made on a budget of 10 crore, the Vaazha sequel scored 129.42 crore net, thus recording a return on investment (ROI) of 119.42 crore. Calculated further, it equals a mind-blowing 1194.2% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a super duper hit verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 10 crore

India net collection – 129.42 crore

ROI – 119.42 crore

ROI% – 1194.2%

Verdict – Super Duper Hit

More about the film

The Vaazha sequel is directed by Savin SA and produced by Vipin Das, Harris Desom, Sahu Garapati, PB Anish, Adarsh Narayan, and Icon Studios. The film stars Hashir H, Alan Bin Siraj, Biju Kuttan, Ajin Joy, Vinayak V, and Veda Shankar in key roles. It is now streaming digitally on JioHotstar.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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