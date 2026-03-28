Pawan Kalyan is undoubtedly one of Tollywood’s biggest superstars, but he’s struggling to find his form. He has delivered some big hits throughout his career, but lately, he has been going through a disappointing run at the Indian box office. Particularly speaking about the post-COVID era, the actor has delivered only one clean success in the form of Bheemla Nayak, and the rest of his releases have underperformed. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Pawan Kalyan struggles in the post-COVID era

In total, Pawan has been part of five theatrical releases in the post-COVID era, including the latest release. His first post-pandemic release was Bheemla Nayak. Mounted on a budget of 75 crore, the film earned 112.62 crore net. His second release, Bro, earned 82.68 crore against a reported cost of 80 crore. After Bro, all of his films have been very expensive.

Pawan Kalyan’s third release was Hari Hara Veera Mallu. It was reportedly made on a budget of 300 crore, and in return, it earned only 87.25 crore net. It was followed by They Call Him OG, which earned 194.16 crore net against a cost of 250 crore. His latest release, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, was mounted on a budget of 150 crore and has so far earned only 68.05 crore net.

Pawan faces a cumulative deficit of 36%

If we sum up the collections, Pawan Kalyan‘s post-COVID total stands at 544.76 crore net at the Indian box office. Combining the budgets of all the aforementioned films, the number stands at 855 crore. If a comparison is made between the two numbers, the Tollywood superstar has recovered 63.71% of the cumulative budget and is suffering a deficit of 310.24 crore, which equals 36.28%.

India net collections and budgets of Pawan Kalyan’s post-COVID releases:

Bheemla Nayak: Collection – 112.62 crore | Budget – 75 crore

| Budget – Bro: Collection – 82.68 crore | Budget – 80 crore

| Budget – Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Collection – 87.25 crore | Budget – 300 crore

| Budget – They Call Him OG: Collection – 194.16 crore | Budget – 250 crore

| Budget – Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Collection – 68.05 crore | Budget – 150 crore

Total: Collection – 544.76 crore | Budget – 855 crore

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