Tollywood witnessed a big success with Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. It is now time for Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh to prove its mettle at the box office. Although the run has been underwhelming, the lead actor has attained a celebration-worthy post-COVID feat. Scroll below for the details!

Pawan Kalyan at the post-COVID box office

The post-COVID period has been favorable for Pawan Kalyan, who has delivered only 100 crore+ grossers at the worldwide box office. The journey started with Bheemla Nayak, which earned 160.89 crore. Post that, it was Bro and Hari Hara Veera Mallu. His last release, They Call Him OG, earned 294.79 crore but was a losing affair due to its massive budget.

The post-COVID total of the four films stood at 687.49 crore gross worldwide. All eyes were on Ustaad Bhagat Singh, which was expected to help him cross the 700 crore mark on the opening day itself.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh faced massive competition from Dhurandhar 2 on its opening day. Despite that, it managed to earn 34.75 crore net in India alone. The situation turned upside down as the collection dropped to 9 crore on Friday and Saturday.

The worldwide earnings of Pawan Kalyan’s Eid 2026 release has reached only 71.30 crore gross after 3 days, which is simply disappointing. However, there’s one feat to celebrate as the post-COVID total has surged to 758.79 crore gross.

Worldwide collections of Pawan Kalyan’s post-COVID releases:

Bheemla Nayak – 160.89 crore Bro – 114.36 crore Hari Hara Veera Mallu – 117.45 crore They Call Him OG – 294.79 crore Ustaad Bhagat Singh – 71.30 crore

Total – 758.79 crore

Can Pawan Kalyan hit the 1000 crore mark with Ustaad Bhagat Singh?

Hopefully, by the end of the first week, Ustaad Bhagat Singh will push Pawan Kalyan’s post-pandemic collection to the 800 crore club. But considering the underwhelming pace, it will not be able to earn 300 crore+ in its lifetime, thus failing to clock the 1000 crore milestone.

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