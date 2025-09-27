OG witnessed a larger-than-expected drop on its first Saturday. But does that stop Pawan Kalyan from registering his biggest record? Certainly not! The Telugu gangster action drama has emerged as his highest-grossing film worldwide, that too within 48 hours of the big release! Scroll below for a detailed day 2 global update.

They Call Him OG close to a half-century overseas!

According to the latest update, Sujeeth’s directorial garnered $800K at the overseas box office on day 2. It witnessed a considerable drop from $1.1 million minted on the opening day. The cumulative total stands at $5.6 million, which is about 49.5 crores in Indian currency. Pawan Kalyan’s biggie missed the 50 crore mark by an inch, but that milestone will be crossed like a cakewalk today.

OG beats Bheemla Nayak worldwide!

At the domestic box office, the gangster action drama has collected 103.50 crore net, which is 122.13 crores when converted to Indian gross. Combined with the domestic total, the worldwide earnings of OG surge to 171.63 crore gross.

They Call Him OG was expected to surpass the global lifetime of Bheemla Nayak (158.50 crore gross) at the worldwide box office on day 1. But it has finally achieved the milestone, that too, in only 2 days, which is fantastic! It has now emerged as Pawan Kalyan’s highest grosser globally!

Check out the top 3 Pawan Kalyan’s highest-grossing films at the worldwide box office:

They Call Him OG: 171.63 crores Bheemla Nayak – 158.50 crores Vakeel Saab – 137.50 crores

Is now the #3 Telugu grosser of 2025 worldwide!

The streak of success continues for Pawan Kalyan’s film, which has also beaten Kuberaa to become the 3rd highest-grossing Tollywood film of 2025 worldwide. Its next target is Ram Charan’s Game Changer, which should be easily crossed today!

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Telugu films of 2025 at the worldwide box office:

Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 256.54 crores Game Changer: 191.81 crores They Call Him OG: 171.63 crores Kuberaa: 138.85 crores Daaku Maharaaj: 125.60 crores

OG Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 2

India net- 103.5 crores

India gross- 122.13 crores

Overseas gross- 49.5 crores

Worldwide gross- 171.63 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: OG Box Office Collection Day 2: Despite 76% Drop, Becomes 3rd Highest-Grossing Telugu Film Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News