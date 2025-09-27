Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is the biggest success Malayalam cinema could be blessed with! Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan in the leading role, it is the highest-grossing Mollywood film of all time. Producer Dulquer Salmaan has announced the sequel Lokah Chapter 2, starring Tovino Thomas in the lead. Scroll below for its box office potential!

Lokah Chapter 1 Box Office Triumph!

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra was made on a budget of 30 crores. In its 30 days of theatrical run, it raked in a box office collection of 142.90 crores. Dulquer Salmaan’s production house, Wayfarer Films, has raked in returns of 376.3%. It is a super-duper hit and the most profitable Malayalam film of 2025.

Lokah Chapter 2 announced!

Wayfarer Films took to their official social media handles to announce Lokah Chapter 2. In a promo video, Dulquer Salmaan welcomed Tovino Thomas as the leading man. With the phenomenal success of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, there are huge expectations for the sequel. The release date is yet to be announced.

Below are three box office records Lokah Chapter 2 will be challenging at the box office:

Highest-grossing Malayalam film in India

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra surpassed Manjummel Boys (142 crores) to emerge as the highest-grossing Mollywood film of all time. It is yet to conclude its theatrical run, and at the given pace, Kalyani Priyadarshan’s film will wrap up in the vicinity of 150 crores.

This means Lokah Chapter 2 will have to earn over 150 crores to surpass its predecessor and take the #1 spot.

300 crores worldwide!

Not just in India, Lokah Chapter 1 is also a huge success at the worldwide box office. So far, it has garnered 284.82 crore gross. It may miss the 300 crore mark, given that the daily collection has fallen below the one crore mark. But that’s one feat, hopefully the sequel will attain, the first ever for Malayalam cinema.

Lokah Chapter 1 Profits!

The low budget of Lokah Chaoter 1 turned out to be another blessing for the Malayalam superhero flick. Tovino Thomas‘ second installment will have to mint profits of over 376% (and running) to emerge as the most profitable film in the franchise!

