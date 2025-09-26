Teja Sajja starrer Mirai has slowed down at the Indian box office. On the second Thursday, it witnessed an unexpected drop. While the Telugu fantasy action adventure is a success, it will likely miss the 100 crore club. Scroll below for a detailed box office breakdown!

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 14

According to Sacnilk, Karthik Gattamneni‘s directorial added 45 lakhs to the kitty on day 14. It witnessed an unexpected 70% drop in the last 24 hours. The overall net collection at the Indian box office stands at 84.50 crores.

Compared to the opening week of 65.10 crores, it witnessed a 70% drop in the second week. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 99.71 crores. Mirai was made on a budget of 60 crores. In 14 days, the makers have raked in returns of 40.83%. It is a success at the Indian box office, yet to be a hit!

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown (India net collection):

Week 1: 65.10 crores

Day 8: 2.75 crores

Day 9: 5.15 crores

Day 10: 6 crores

Day 11: 1.80 crores

Day 12: 1.75 crores

Day 13: 1.50 crores

Day 14: 45 lakhs

Total: 84.5 crores

Mirai to miss the 100 crore club?

Teja Sajja‘s film is still 15.50 crores away from the 100 crore club. The daily earnings have now fallen below the one crore mark. If there isn’t a big boost during the third weekend, scoring a century will no longer be possible for the fantasy action adventure. All eyes on the next three da!

Mirai Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 14

Budget: 60 crores

India net: 84.5 crores

ROI: 40.83%

India gross: 99.71 crores

Overseas gross: 32.5 crores

Worldwide gross: 132.21 crores

Verdict: Success

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: OG North America Box Office: Pawan Kalyan’s Biggie Beats Rajinikanth’s Coolie To Score 4th Highest Indian Premiere In History!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News