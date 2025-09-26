Pawan Kalyan led They Call Him OG has made an earth-shattering start at the Indian box office. Sujeeth’s gangster action drama has surpassed Adipurush and recorded the 7th highest opening of all time in the domestic market. That’s not it; it has also beaten every single Indian film of 2025 on day 1. Scroll below for the day 1 collection!

How much did They Call Him OG earn on day 1?

According to the official figures, OG garnered a whopping 91 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. This includes 20.25 crores from the paid premieres scheduled for Thursday. Pawan Kalyan starrer remained dominant in the homeground Telugu, but also attracted good footfalls in the Tamil, Hindi and the Kannada versions.

Coolie made the highest opening of 2025 with its staggering collections of 65 crores. Even if one excludes the paid previews, OG has crossed the Rajinikanth starrer by a considerable margin. It has stolen the #1 opener spot and how!

Scores the 7th highest opening in Indian cinema!

The impressive advance booking convinced us that OG would make a record-breaking start at the Indian box office. OG left behind Jawan, Saaho, Devara, and Adipurush to score the 7th biggest opening in Indian cinema.

Take a look at the all-time highest openers in Indian cinema:

Pushpa 2: 179.25 crores RRR: 134 crores Baahubali 2: 121 crores KGF: Chapter 2: 116 crores Kalki 2898 AD: 93 crores Salaar: 92 crores They Call Him OG: 91 crores Adipurush: 89 crores Saaho: 88 crores Devara: 83 crores

Jawan (75 crores) is now out of the top 10.

#1 opener for Pawan Kalyan!

Earlier this year, Pawan Kalyan rewrote history as Hari Hara Veera Mallu scored his highest day 1 collection in India with earnings of 47.5 crores. However, OG has set new benchmarks, surpassing his last 2025 release.

They Call Him OG Box Office Summary Day 1

India net: 91 crores

India gross: 107.38 crores

