Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu ended its theatrical run on a very poor note, but the film breathed a sigh of relief with its OTT arrival. The magnum opus started streaming on Prime Video this week, and it managed to enter the list of the top 10 non-Netflix debuts of 2025.

Pawan Kalyan Beats Not One But Two Mohanlal Films!

While Pawan Kalyan’s biggie occupied the seventh spot in the list of the top 10 debut weeks on non Netflix platforms, it surpassed the debut week numbers of two Mohanlal films – L2: Empuraan and Thudarum which opened with 3 million and 2.9 million views respectively on JioHotstar!

Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Verdict

After a disastrous run in the theaters, Hari Hara Veera Mallu managed to garner a decent viewership of 3.1 million views in its debut week, taking the top spot in the list of most-watched streaming originals in India for the week of August 18-24, 2025, with the estimates based on audience research by Ormax.

Pawan Kalyan Registers 4th Best Opening On Prime Video

Pawan Kalyan’s film registered the fourth-best opening week viewership on Prime Video, not letting Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen’s Thalaivan Thalaivii take the fifth spot, claiming it for himself!

Here are the debut week viewership of all the theatrical releases that arrived on Prime Video, after May 2025.

Bhool Chuk Maaf: 4 million (Prime Video) Odela 2: 3.8 million (Prime Video) Veera Dheera Sooran: 3.2 million (Prime Video) Hari Hara Veera Mallu: 3.1 million (Prime Video) Single (Prime Video): 3 million Thalaivan Thalaivii (Prime Video) | Kuberaa (Prime Video): 2.5 million Ground Zero: 2.4 Million (Prime Video) Ace: 2.3 Million (Prime Video) Uppu Kappurambu: 2 Million (Prime Video) 3 BHK: 1.2 Million (Prime Video)

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Ormax. The estimated number of Indian audience (in Mn) who watched at least 30 minutes of the film. The official data given by Ormax is for the only weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 5 weekly charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming!

