Fahadh Faasil’s Maareesan arrived earlier this year but had a poor theatrical run. However, the film managed to grab eyeballs once it arrived on OTT. However, its Netflix debut has also brought lukewarm viewership numbers to the table. In fact, it is the second-lowest Netflix debut of 2025.

Lowest Netflix Debut Of 2025

For a Hindi film, the lowest debut week numbers were registered by Azaad on Netflix. Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan’s film registered a debut week viewership of 1.1 million. Meanwhile, for a South Indian film, the lowest debut week was registered by Thammudu with 1 million views in its debut week. This is also the lowest debut week viewership for an Indian film.

Maareesan OTT Verdict

Maareesan, in its debut week, garnered a viewership of 1.6 million, against 4 million viewing hours taking the sixth spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix for the week of August 18 – August 24, as per data by Netflix. The film might pick up in the upcoming week.

Check out the debut week viewership for all the South Indian films ranked from highest to lowest. These films arrived on Netflix in 2025 either as a direct release or after a theatrical run.

Pushpa 2: 5.8 Million HIT 3: 4.2 Million Vidaamuyarchi: 3 Million Test: 2.7 Million Officer On Duty: 2.6 Million Good Bad Ugly: 2.6 Million Daaku Mahaaraaj: 2.4 Million Kadhalikka Neramillai: 2.2 Million Court: State VS A Nobody: 2.2 Million Dragon: 2.1 Million Jack: 2.1 Million Maareesan: 1.6 Million Rifle Club: 1 Million Thammudu: 1 Million

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the films that arrived on the platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of the week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Netflix weekly, not day-wise.

For more OTT Verdicts, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Salakaar OTT Verdict Week 3: Viewership Drops By 45%, Slips To #3 In The Weekly Top 5

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News