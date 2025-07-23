Thammudu failed to create any impact, turning out to be another setback for Nithiin. Released amid decent expectations, the film has concluded its theatrical run after spending almost three weeks in theatres. It turned out to be a washout in India and overseas, failing to hit double digits. At the worldwide box office, the film has earned less than 10 crore gross, making it one of the major disasters for Tollywood in recent times. Keep reading for a closing collection report!

Reception of the film

Directed by Venu Sriram, the Tollywood action drama was theatrically released on July 4. It opened to mixed reviews from critics, and even among the ticket-buying audience, it saw mixed feedback. Also, since there was a lack of interest among the audience, the film failed to build the momentum and saw a premature end to its run.

How much did Thammudu earn at the worldwide box office?

As per the final collection update, Thammudu has ended its run at the Indian box office by earning a dismal 6.97 crore net. Including GST, the gross domestic collection is 8.22 crores. Overseas, it earned just 1 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection closed at 9.22 crore gross.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 6.97 crores

India gross – 8.22 crores

Overseas gross – 1 crore

Worldwide gross – 9.22 crores

It’s a mega disaster!

Reportedly, Thammudu was made on a huge budget of 75 crores. Since Nithiin is completely out of form, such a budget looked like a risky bet, and unfortunately, that’s what happened. Against such a hefty price tag, the action drama earned only 6.97 crore net at the Indian box office.

If the collection is compared with the budget, the film recovered only 9.29% of the total cost and suffered a deficit of 68.03 crores. For Nithiin, it’s his sixth consecutive failure after Check, Rang De, Macherla Niyojakavargam, Extra Ordinary Man, and Robinhood.

