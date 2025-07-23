After a not-so-good start to 2025, the Punjabi film industry has slowly picked up at the Indian box office. Among the recent releases, Saunkan Saunkanay 2 turned out to be a solid success by earning over 18 crore net, and now, Sarbala Ji is also moving in the right direction. After a decent start, the film has maintained a decent pace on weekdays, and on its first Wednesday, day 6, it will become the third highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Reception of the film

Directed by Mandeep Kumar, the Punjabi family entertainer released in theatres on July 18. It opened to decent reviews from critics, and even word-of-mouth among the audience has been positive. This has helped it maintain good pace at ticket windows by attracting footfalls. In fact, on the first Tuesday, the film witnessed an upward graph.

How much did Sarbala Ji earn at the Indian box office in 5 days?

Sarbala Ji passed the Monday test by earning a decent 60 lakh. On Tuesday, day 5, it witnessed a growth and raked in 75 lakh, as per Sacnilk. Overall, the film has earned 5.95 crore net at the Indian box office. Including GST, it stands at 7.02 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 1.15 crores

Day 2 – 1.45 crores

Day 3 – 2 crores

Day 4 – 60 lakh

Day 5 – 75 lakh

Total – 5.95 crores

Ready to become 3rd highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025!

With 5.95 crores, Sarbala Ji is already the fourth highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025, and today, it will comfortably grab the third spot. Currently, Guru Nanak Jahaz holds the third spot with a collection of 5.95 crores. As the difference between both films is just 10 lakh, the family entertainer will beat it today.

Take a look at the top Punjabi grossers of 2025 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 – 18.28 crores Akaal – 7.78 crores Guru Nanak Jahaz – 5.95 crores Sarbala Ji – 5.85 crores (5 days) Dakuaan Da Munda 3 – 4.66 crores

