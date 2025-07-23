Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara maintains an excellent pace even on weekdays, continuing to pull off surprising numbers at the Indian box office. With discounted ticket rates coming into play on Tuesday, day 4, the film enjoyed another 20 crore+ day. In the meantime, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Salman Khan’s Sikandar to become Bollywood’s sixth highest-grossing film of 2025. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The latest musical romantic drama is enjoying an unprecedented ride at ticket windows, and no one can really predict how far it will go. The film is enjoying extraordinary trending among its targeted young audience, and the footfalls aren’t just restricted to the urban centres. Exceeding expectations, it is doing exceptionally well in the semi-urban centres, resulting in unbelievable collections.

How much did Saiyaara earn at the Indian box office in 5 days?

As per the official update, Saiyaara scored 25 crores on its first Tuesday, day 5. This is higher than Monday’s 24.25 crores and Friday’s 22 crores. The makers opted for a gamble with discounted tickets on the first Tuesday itself as it has been doing brilliantly with normal ticket rates. Surprisingly, it paid off, as the film’s pace wasn’t affected. On the contrary, it witnessed a surge.

Overall, Saiyaara has earned 133.75 crore net at the Indian box office in 5 days. Including GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 157.82 crores. Considering the momentum and buzz, 300 crore net is locked for the film.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 22 crores

Day 2 – 26.25 crores

Day 3 – 36.25 crores

Day 4 – 24.25 crores

Day 5 – 25 crores

Total – 133.75 crores

Becomes Bollywood’s 6th highest-grosser of 2025!

With 133.75 crores in the kitty, the Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer has surpassed Salman Khan’s Sikandar (129.95 crores) to become Bollywood’s sixth highest-grosser of the year. Today, it will easily cross Sky Force (134.93 crores).

Take a look at the top 10 Bollywood grossers of 2025 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Chhaava – 615.39 crores Housefull 5 – 198.41 crores Raid 2 – 179.3 crores Sitaare Zameen Par – 164.74 crores Sky Force – 134.93 crores Saiyaara – 133.75 crores (5 days) Sikandar – 129.95 crores Kesari 2 – 94.48 crores Jaat – 90.34 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf – 74.81 crores

