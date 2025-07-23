On August 14, we’re going to witness one of the biggest clashes in recent times as Rajinikanth’s Coolie will clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2. Despite a clash situation, both films have the potential to create box office records in India and overseas. Talking more about Rajini’s biggie, the advance booking for USA premiere shows has started, and the initial response is rocking. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Rajinikanth is a big crowd puller in the USA!

In the overseas market, Thalaiva is one of the biggest crowd pullers in Indian cinema. Over the years, he has proved his dominance, and we all saw how he killed it with Jailer. For those who don’t know, Jailer amassed almost 200 crore gross from the overseas market. Of this, North America (USA and Canada) alone contributed around $6.83 million (59 crore+), making it the top Kollywood grosser in the territory.

Coolie sets the box office on fire with USA premiere shows!

Recently, the advance booking for premiere shows of Coolie started in the USA, and the response at the box office has been amazing. The film is already enjoying solid buzz, and it was reflected in the first few hours of the pre-sales. As per Venky Box Office, the biggie has sold over 4,500 tickets in no time. This sale equals a collection of $128K. In Indian rupees, it equals 1.10 crores+, which is excellent.

As of now (1 pm IST), 240 premiere shows are open for pre-sales at 110 screens/locations. The number is expected to see a big surge as there’s a lot of time left for premieres of Coolie. For those who aren’t aware, premieres of the magnum opus are scheduled on August 13.

Will it beat Jailer’s pre-sales?

Jailer closed its advance booking at $802K for USA premiere shows, and with 21 days to go, Coolie has a strong chance of surpassing it. If this happens, it will be a commendable feat because Rajini’s film isn’t enjoying a solo release but facing tough competition from War 2.

