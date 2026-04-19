Hoppers is trying its best to cross the break-even target with all its might. Owing to the film’s strong momentum in the early weeks, it is poised to hit and will happen in the upcoming weekend. The Pixar original is within reach of its break-even target. It might drop out of the domestic top 5 this weekend owing to the new arrival – Lee Cronin’s The Mummy. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has Hoppers’ collected at the worldwide box office?

The Pixar original collected $625k at the North American box office on its 6th Friday. It is still holding up like a champ at the cinemas and dropped by almost 50% from last Friday despite losing 375 more screens in North America. Its domestic total has hit the $158.9 million in 43 days. In its 7th weekend, it is expected to earn around $2.9 million at the domestic box office.

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Hoppers is set to cross $200 million on its 7th weekend at the overseas box office. Its international total stands at $197.3 million, and, allied with the domestic total of $158.9 million, the worldwide collection is $356.2 million—the movie tracking to earn $400 million in its global run.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Hoppers

Domestic – $158.9 million

International – $197.3 million

Worldwide – $356.2 million

Less than $20 million away from hitting the break-even target

According to media reports, the Pixar original was made on a budget of $150 million. Applying the industry’s 2.5x multiplier rule, the break-even target is $375 million. Hoppers has already collected more than $356.2 million worldwide and is thus less than $20 million away from breaking even. It needs a little over a 5% jump to hit break-even. The film will achieve it in the coming days, and it will do so easily, as it is tracking to earn $400 million globally.

What is the plot of Hoppers?

The story follows a 19-year-old animal lover who uses advanced technology to transfer her consciousness into a robotic beaver, leading her to uncover mysteries of the animal world far beyond anything she ever imagined. Hoppers was released on March 6.

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