James Cameron’s epic sci-fi threequel, Avatar: Fire and Ash, was released in U.S. theaters on December 19, 2025, so it’s been in theaters for seventeen weeks now. On Thursday (April 16), it collected $1,735 from 35 North American locations, bringing its domestic tally to $404.34 million. Combined with its $1.082 billion international haul, the film’s worldwide total stands at $1.486 billion, around $14 million short of the $1.5 billion mark. Despite a massive global haul, Fire and Ash eventually ended up being the third-highest-grossing title of 2025, behind Zootopia 2 ($1.867 billion) and Ne Zha 2 ($2.267 billion), according to Box Office Mojo.

Box Office Comparison With Avatar 1 & 2

In comparison, the original Avatar grossed $2.924 billion globally, and its sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, earned $2.334 billion worldwide. This means the third film earned roughly 46% less than the first installment and around 36% less than The Way of Water. Now, let’s find out how much less theatrical profit Avatar: Fire and Ash has made compared to two more box office blockbusters, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, over their estimated break-even points.

Avatar: Fire and Ash vs. Avengers: Infinity War & Endgame – Global Earnings, Budget & Break-Even (Estimated)

Disney reportedly spent $350 million to produce Avatar: Fire and Ash, excluding marketing costs, as per Variety, and went on to gross $1.486 billion worldwide. On the other hand, Avengers: Infinity War was produced on an estimated $300 million budget and grossed $2.052 billion worldwide. And Avengers: Endgame was produced on a $356 million budget and grossed a massive $2.799 billion.

Using the 2.5x multiplier rule, Fire and Ash needed to earn $875 million to break even at the box office, while Infinity War and Endgame needed $750 million and $890 million, respectively, to reach their theatrical break-even points.

This indicates that Avatar: Fire and Ash generated a $611 million theatrical surplus. On the other hand, Infinity War and Endgame generated $1.302 billion and $1.909 billion box office surpluses, respectively.

So, Avatar: The Way of Water generated around 53% less theatrical profit than Infinity War and roughly 68% less surplus than Endgame.

What’s The Plot of Avatar: Fire and Ash?

Avatar: Fire and Ash continues the journey of Marine-turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family’s journey as they grapple with grief after the death of Neteyam. They encounter a hostile Na’vi clan, the Ash People, led by the fiery tribe leader, Varang.

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Trailer

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Must Read: Avengers: Endgame Re-Release Box Office: Can It Surpass Avatar & Reclaim Its #1 Spot In All-Time Global Grossers?

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