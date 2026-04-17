Tom Cruise is one of the biggest Hollywood stars, known especially for his action movies. His breakthrough movie was Top Gun, released in 1986. The film developed a cult status over the years, and after more than three decades, the sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, was released in 2022. Maverick became a massive success critically and commercially. It also became the first film in Tom’s long-standing career to cross this major global milestone. Now, Top Gun 3 is reportedly in production, and with excitement comes the question of whether it will be Cruise’s second film in his career to replicate that success or mark a more successful run at the box office. Scroll below for the deets.

Top Gun: Maverick at the worldwide box office

It recorded the all-time biggest Memorial Day opening weekend at the time of its release. However, it was beaten by Lilo & Stitch last year. Maverick is also the all-time highest-grossing Paramount Pictures film, surpassing Transformers: Age of Extinction. It is also the all-time highest-grossing film domestically and has held that spot ever since.

Based on the numbers on Box Office Mojo, Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun: Maverick collected $126.7 million on its three-day opening weekend and $160.5 million over the extended Memorial Day weekend. In its domestic run, the film raked in over $718.7 million, and overseas, it performed really well, collecting $785.26 million, bringing the worldwide total to $1.5 billion. It is the 15th-highest-grossing film worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Top Gun: Maverick

Domestic – $718.7 million

International – $785.3 million

Worldwide – $1.50 billion

Can Top Gun 3 Become Tom Cruise’s Second $1 Billion Grosser Worldwide?

Tom Cruise has appeared in approximately 46 movies in his career, gaining global fame for his leading role in Top Gun. Despite such an amazing career and worldwide fame, the actor managed to cross the $1 billion mark only once, with Top Gun: Maverick. Therefore, Top Gun 3 must also earn $1 billion to become his second film to achieve that amazing feat.

To become Tom Cruise’s all-time highest-grossing film worldwide, Top Gun 3 will have to surpass $1.5 billion. Therefore, there is a huge responsibility on the upcoming Top Gun sequel. If things go in favor of the upcoming Tom Cruise film, it might not be hard for Top Gun 3 to achieve this benchmark, or Top Gun: Maverick would be a rare achievement in Cruise’s career.

Check out Tom Cruise’s top 5 global grossers

Top Gun: Maverick: $1.5 billion Mission: Impossible – Fallout: $824.2 million Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: $710.9 million Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol: $694.7 million War of the Worlds: $603.9 million

What do we know about Top Gun 3?

Paramount Pictures announced that Tom Cruise is returning for Top Gun 3 during the CinemaCon presentation, along with producer Jerry Bruckheimer. Top Gun 3 was first confirmed to be in development in 2024, with writer Ehren Kruger—who also worked on Maverick alongside Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie—returning to write the script. Nothing more has been revealed about it.

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