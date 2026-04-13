Tom Cruise’s last film, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, which was released last year, grossed nearly $600 million worldwide, yet it did not perform at the box office relative to its massive budget and audience expectations. Now, all eyes are on his next release – The Revenant director Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s black comedy Digger, which is one of the most anticipated films of 2026 and a potential Oscar contender. Before its theatrical release on October 2, 2026, fans will get a chance to see Tom Cruise on the big screen.

Jerry Maguire, the hit 1996 sports comedy-drama starring Tom Cruise in the lead role, has been re-released to celebrate its 30th anniversary. The Oscar-winning film will be showcased in select theaters on April 12, 14, and 15, according to an official update from Sony Pictures.

King of the house calls. Master of the living room. Jerry Maguire is back on the big screen for its 30th anniversary. In select theatres April 12, 14, and 15. Get tickets now. #JerryMaguire @TomCruise pic.twitter.com/7AUJcERLc9 — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) April 8, 2026

During its re-release, the Cameron Crowe-directed film will aim to surpass the domestic total of Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), George Miller’s post-apocalyptic action film starring Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron. Read on to find out how much more Jerry Maguire needs to earn to outgross the acclaimed action hit at the domestic box office.

Jerry Maguire vs. Mad Max: Fury Road – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Jerry Maguire – Box Office Summary

North America: $154 million

International: $119.6 million

Worldwide: $273.6 million

Mad Max: Fury Road – Box Office Summary

North America: $154.3 million

International: $226.1 million

Worldwide: $380.4 million

What The Numbers Indicate

Based on the above figures, Jerry Maguire is currently behind Mad Max: Fury Road by a significant margin at the worldwide box office. However, it is just around $0.3 million behind the Tom Hardy-starrer in North America. If the critically acclaimed Tom Cruise film manages to generate strong buzz among his diehard fans and general audiences, it could potentially close that small domestic gap during its three-day re-release window.

That said, with new releases like Project Hail Mary and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie pulling audiences in large numbers, it remains to be seen whether Jerry Maguire can capitalize on the opportunity and surpass that figure. The final verdict will be clear in the coming days.

What Is Jerry Maguire About?

The sports comedy-drama features Tom Cruise as the titular sports agent Jerry Maguire, who loses his job and most of his clients after expressing a newly realized moral awakening. With just one athlete and a loyal assistant on his side, he tries to rebuild his career as an independent agent.

Jerry Maguire – Official Trailer

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