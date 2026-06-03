Chand Mera Dil faced the standard weekday slowdown, as expected for a romantic drama in its second week. In 12 days, the film stands at a total net collection of 28.26 crore in India, and it aims to cross the 30 crore mark at the box office over the third weekend. Meanwhile, chasing the 5 crore mark overseas, the film stands at a total gross collection of 37.19 crore worldwide.

Playing Chandni, Ananya Panday, has won praise for her grounded performance alongside Lakshya in Dharma Productions‘ intense romantic drama! Interestingly, the actress is quietly anchoring herself as a reliable box office puller for mid-budget cinema.

As the Vivek Soni directorial completes 12 days at the box office, Chand Mera Dil’s steady run has pushed Ananya Panday‘s cumulative career worldwide gross past the 600 crore mark! In fact, she is now just a microscopic distance away from unlocking her next career peak.

Ananya’s box office collection across 7 theatrical releases now stands at an impressive 616.83 crore globally. She is officially just 3.17 crore away from recording a grand total of 620 crore at the worldwide box office. Meanwhile, even the romantic drama is inches away from the 40 crore mark worldwide.

Check out the lifetime collections of all the films of Ananya Panday’s career (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Student Of The Year 2: 98.16 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh: 117.7 crore Liger Hindi: 21.15 crore Dream Girl 2: 140.56 crore Kesari Chapter 2: 145.73 crore Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri: 56.34 crore Chand Mera Dil: 37.19 crore* (in 12 days)

Total: 616.83 Crore

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the film at the box office after 12 days.

India Net Collection: 28.26 crore

India Gross Collection: 33.34 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 3.85 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 37.19 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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