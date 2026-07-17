Jana Nayagan Release (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The countdown has officially begun. With just days to go before its worldwide theatrical release, Jan Neta, also known as Jana Nayagan, has transformed into a once-in-a-generation cultural phenomenon. The anticipation surrounding the film has reached fever pitch as millions across the globe prepare to witness what will be Thalapathy Vijay’s final appearance on the silver screen, bringing the curtain down on one of Indian cinema’s most extraordinary careers.

Speaking about the colossal scale of the release and the emotional significance of the project, producer Venkat K. Narayana revealed that the team is pulling out every stop to ensure the film reaches every corner of the globe.

Venkat K Narayana On Jana Nayagan Release

Producer Venkat K Narayana said, “We’re planning to release the movie on a large scale and in 30+ countries. Our objective is to definitely have the movie reach every Thalapathy sir fan and all audiences of Jana Nayagan, wherever they are, all over the world. We are adding more and more screens in theaters. But as it stands, apart from India, across almost all the cities, it will also have a huge global release beyond 30+ countries. And we are looking at over 7,000–8,000 screens across the world.”

A worldwide rollout of this magnitude underlines the extraordinary demand for the film, which is poised to become one of the biggest theatrical releases ever mounted for an Indian feature. With exhibitors continuing to add screens and advance bookings expected to shatter records, Jana Nayagan is shaping up to be a global celebration of Vijay’s cinematic legacy.

Vijay’s Values On & Off Screen

Reflecting on his journey with the actor-turned-Chief Minister, Narayana also spoke about the qualities that have defined Vijay throughout his illustrious career and continue to define him in public life.

He shared, “To the extent I know… I have traveled with Vijay, sir. His value system is very strong, irrespective of whatever he’s doing. Utmost professionalism, he demonstrates. There’s a commitment and dedication. And those who track his administration know his humility, simplicity, and approach towards work—be it films or the administration that he’s doing now—is something which takes him closer to people. There’s no change in terms of how he is as a person.”

Jana Nayagan releases worldwide on 23rd July 2026.

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