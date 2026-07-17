Deool Band 2 Box Office (Closing Collection): Ends Its Dream Run As 4th Highest-Grossing Marathi Film Ever (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Deool Band 2, starring Snehal Tarde and Mohan Joshi, had a gala time at the Indian box office, exceeding all expectations. Yes, it definitely had the sequel benefit, but the way it performed was truly unbelievable. Despite new releases every week, it maintained an excellent hold and, after spending 8 weeks in theaters, wrapped up its glorious journey with a fantastic total. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

The Marathi devotional drama was released on May 21. It opened to mostly positive reviews from critics, and even among the ticket-buying audience, it had a favorable word of mouth. Such a reception helped it enjoy a strong run across A, B, and C centers in Maharashtra. It also minted some moolah from Goa, Karnataka, and Gujarat.

How much did Deool Band 2 earn at the Indian box office?

Deool Band 2 opened at 2.45 crore and multiplied the opening-day collection by 30 times over its lifetime run. As per the closing collection update, the devotional drama wrapped up at 74.16 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 87.5 crore gross.

Deool Band 2 ends its run as the 4th highest-grossing Marathi film

With 74.16 crore net, Deool Band 2 has wrapped up its glorious run as the 4th highest-grossing Marathi film of all time at the Indian box office. It surpassed Ved (61.2 crore) to claim the 4th spot. It sits below Baipan Bhari Deva (76.28 crore).

Take a look at the top 10 Marathi grossers at the Indian box office (net):

1. Raja Shivaji – 105.64 crore

2. Sairat – 90 crore

3. Baipan Bhari Deva – 76.28 crore

4. Deool Band 2 – 74.16 crore

5. Ved – 61.2 crore

6. Natsamrat – 42 crore

7. Pawankhind – 37.72 crore

8. Lai Bhaari – 37 crore

9. Katyar Kaljat Ghusali – 35 crore

10. Thackeray – 31.6 crore

Box office verdict of the film

The Pravin Tarde directorial was made on an estimated budget of 10 crore, and earned 74.16 crore net. So, it recorded a return on investment (ROI) of a whopping 64.16 crore. Calculated further, it equals a mind-blowing 641.6% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super hit verdict.

Box office summary:

Budget – 10 crore

India net collection – 74.16 crore

ROI – 64.16 crore

ROI% – 641.6%

Verdict – Super hit

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