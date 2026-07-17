Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 7 Update! (Photo Credit: Balaji Motion Pictures/T-Series)

Dhamaal 4 has officially concluded its first week at the Indian box office, that too surpassing expectations. Ajay Devgn starrer is now inches away from the 100 crore club, and it has recorded the 3rd highest opening week of 2026 in Bollywood. Scroll below for the day 7 update!

How much did Dhamaal 4 earn in week 1?

The official figures are out, and Dhamaal 4 collected 6.17 crore net on day 7. Despite the mid-week blues, it maintained a fantastic hold. There’s no new competition arriving this Friday, so Indra Kumar’s directorial will continue to dominate the ticket windows in its second weekend.

The cumulative total in India stands at 99.09 crore net after the opening week. Including taxes, the gross total reaches 116.92 crore.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 15.50 crore

Day 2: 23.31 crore

Day 3: 28.40 crore

Day 4: 8.91 crore

Day 5: 9.90 crore

Day 6: 6.90 crore

Day 7: 6.17 crore

Total: 99.09 crore

Beats Bhooth Bangla’s opening week

Another big milestone has been touched! Dhamaal 4 has surpassed the opening week total of Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle (95.68 crore). It now ranks #3 among Bollywood’s top debut weeks of 2026.

Check out the highest opening week collections of 2026 in Bollywood (net earnings):

Dhurandhar 2: 690 crore (8 days) Border 2: 244.97 crore Dhamaal 4: 99.09 crore Bhooth Bangla: 95.68 crore Welcome To The Jungle: 95.21 crore Cocktail 2: 74.31 crore O’Romeo: 52.51 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 43.53 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 33.75 crore Ikkis: 30.25 crore (8-day)

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 7 Summary

India net: 99.09 crore

India gross: 109.64 crore

Check out the day-wise box office collection of Dhamaal 4 in India and worldwide here.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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