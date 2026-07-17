Alpha Box Office Collection Day 14: Drops By 81% In 2nd Week, But Avoids A Bigger Crash Than War 2( Photo Credit – Facebook/Netflix )

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Alpha wrapped up its second week at the Indian box office, bringing in highly disappointing collections. Given the YRF Spy Universe’s reputation from a box-office perspective, the latest outing has posted shockingly low numbers. Yes, given the kind of negativity it faced, the film avoided the fate of a washout, but it has still turned out to be a huge loss-making venture for the makers. The collection below 10 crore in the second week pretty much tells the story. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 14!

How much did Alpha earn at the Indian box office in 14 days?

The Bollywood spy action thriller earned an estimated 60 lakh on the second Thursday, day 14, taking the second week collection to 8.95 crore. Compared to the opening week of 48.4 crore, the film dropped by a staggering 81.5%. Overall, it has earned 57.35 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 67.67 crore gross.

Take a look at the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 48.4 crore

Week 2 – 8.95 crore

Total – 57.35 crore

Shows a bit less drop than War 2

As mentioned above, by going from week 1’s 48.4 crore to week 2’s 8.95 crore, Alpha saw a huge drop of 81.5%. It’s a crash, but it has still fared better than War 2. For those who don’t know, War 2 earned 209.1 crore during its 8-day extended first week, followed by just 29.55 crore during the second week. If calculated, the Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer dropped by a massive 85.86%. So, we can clearly see that the sequel dropped a bit harder than Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s film in week 2.

More about the film

Alpha also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan (in a cameo role). It is directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra (Yash Raj Films). It serves as the seventh film in the YRF Spy Universe. The film was released on July 3.

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Check out the day-wise worldwide collection breakdown of Alpha.

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