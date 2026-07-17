Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection!( Photo Credit – Maddock Films)

Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon starrer Cocktail 2 has completed four weeks in theatres. The romantic comedy is the 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. It has achieved many other milestones at the box office. Scroll below for the total collection after 28 days.

How much has Cocktail 2 earned in four weeks?

According to estimates, Cocktail 2 collected 72 lakh in its fourth week. It added 5 lakhs more to the kitty on the fourth Thursday. The end is near, since Dhamaal 4 has taken over the screens. Homi Adajania’s directorial will possibly enjoy its last weekend at the Indian box office.

The net collection stands at 104.33 crore net after 4 weeks. It is Shahid Kapoor’s 3rd highest-grossing film in India after Padmaavat and Kabir Singh. As for Kriti Sanon, it is set to wrap up as the 5th highest-grossing film of all time. Including taxes, the gross total reaches 123.10 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 74.31 crore

Week 2: 21.30 crore

Week 3: 7.4 crore

Week 4: 72 lakh

Total: 104.33 crore

What is the budget of Cocktail 2?

Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon‘s spiritual sequel is made on a reported budget of 110 crore. In four weeks, the makers have recovered 94.8% of the total cost. Cocktail 2 may have recovered its cost via other avenues like digital and music rights. However, as far as the theatrical business is concerned, it may miss the success tag by less than 6 crore.

Cocktail 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 28 Summary

Budget: 110 crore

India net: 104.33 crore

Budget recovery: 94.8%

India gross: 123.10 crore

Overseas gross: 42.96 crore

Worldwide gross: 166.06 crore

Check out the day-wise collection in India and worldwide here.

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