Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 27 (Photo Credit: Maddock Films/Prime Video)

Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon led Cocktail 2 is close to wrapping up its theatrical journey. The romantic comedy surpassed its predecessor at the box office. But it may miss one feat in its domestic lifetime. Scroll below for the day 27 report!

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 27

According to estimates, Cocktail 2 added 6 lakh to its kitty on day 27. The screen count has now reduced to only 165, but it continues to earn on the lower end. Homi Adajania’s directorial could have enjoyed a longer run, had there not been massive competition from Dhamaal 4. Not to forget, there’s also competition from Welcome To The Jungle, Main Vaapas Aaunga, and Alpha.

The net total collection in India stands at 104.28 crore. Maddock Films’ production is made on a budget of 110 crore. It has recovered 94.8% of the total investments. Unfortunately, the romantic comedy may miss the success tag in its lifetime. Including taxes, the gross earnings have reached 123.05 crore.

Cocktail 2 vs Cocktail Box Office

Back in 2012, Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty led Cocktail earned 76 crore net in its lifetime. It made a lot of noise, especially for its cast performances, storyline, and music. The first installment gained a hit verdict at the Indian box office.

On the other hand, the spiritual sequel Cocktail 2 has earned 37% higher collection than the OG Cocktail. But it will miss the hit verdict in its lifetime.

Cocktail 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 27 Summary

Budget: 110 crore

India net: 104.28 crore

Budget recovery: 94.8%

India gross: 123.05 crore

Overseas gross: 42.96 crore

Worldwide gross: 166.01 crore

Check out the day-wise collection in India and worldwide here.

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