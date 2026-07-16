Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 6 (Photo Credit: T-Series/Prime Video)

Bollywood adventure comedy Dhamaal 4 is now chasing the 100 crore club at the Indian box office. Ajay Devgn starrer continues its record-breaking spree. It has left behind Bholaa and De De Pyaar De 2 to become his 5th highest post-COVID grosser in India. Scroll below for the day 6 update!

How much has it earned in India?

According to the official update, Dhamaal 4 collected 6.90 crore net in India on day 6. It witnessed a 22.55% drop compared to 8.91 crore earned on the first Monday. The mid-week blues were expected to lead to a routine drop, but Indra Kumar’s directorial is still the #1 audience choice.

The total earnings in India now stand at 92.92 crore net. Including taxes, the gross collection reaches 109.64 crore.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 15.50 crore

Day 2: 23.31 crore

Day 3: 28.40 crore

Day 4: 8.91 crore

Day 5: 9.90 crore

Day 6: 6.90 crore

Total: 92.92 crore

Now, Ajay Devgn’s 5th highest-grosser in the post-COVID era

In 6 days, Dhamaal 4 has emerged as Ajay Devgn’s 5th highest-grossing film in the post-pandemic era. In the last 24 hours, it surpassed the domestic lifetime of De De Pyaar De 2 (89.85 crore) and Bholaa (90 crore). The next target is Shaitaan (151 crore), which will take some time.

Check out Ajay Devgn’s post-COVID releases at the Indian box office below:

Singham Again – 270.60 crore Drishyam 2 – 241 crore Raid 2 – 179.3 crore Shaitaan – 151 crore Dhamaal 4 – 92.92 crore Bholaa – 90 crore De De Pyaar De 2 – 89.85 crore Maidaan – 53 crore Son Of Sardaar 2 – 47.15 crore Runway 34 – 32 crore

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 6 Summary

India net: 92.92 crore

India gross: 109.64 crore

Check out the day-wise box office collection of Dhamaal 4 in India and worldwide here.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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