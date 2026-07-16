Fauzi Box Office: After Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas Gears Up For Another Major Box Office Clash With Akshay Kumar ( Photo Credit – Instagram; Facebook )

After the debacle of The Raja Saab, Prabhas is gearing up to make a roaring comeback at the Indian box office with Fauzi. The magnum opus, which is said to be a period action drama, is one of the biggest Tollywood releases of 2026, and the hype is already there on the ground level. Today, the makers made an official announcement regarding its release date, locking in the first week of December for its big-screen debut. The date has now got movie buffs excited, as it pits the film in a big box-office clash with Akshay Kumar‘s biggie.

Prabhas vs Akshay Kumar showdown is locked in for December 2026

The upcoming period action drama is said to be a two-part saga, with an overall budget reportedly 600 crore. Splitting into two parts, each part costs 300 crore, making it a mega-budget movie. With such a budget, a solo release would have benefited the film, but now, it will suffer a dent in the Hindi market as Akshay Kumar’s untitled film with director Anees Bazmee is scheduled to release a day later.

Fauzi has been scheduled for a grand release on December 3, 2026, while Akshay Kumar-Anees Bazmee’s film will release on December 4. In the south market, Prabhas’ film will dominate single-handedly, but in the important Hindi market, there will be a high-voltage clash at the Indian box office. More than Akshay, it’s the Kalki 2898 AD star’s film that will suffer more.

Fauzi relies heavily on the Hindi market

In the past, we have seen that the Hindi market has played a crucial role in the success of Prabhas’s movies. Be it Baahubali, Baahubali 2, Salaar, or Kalki 2898 AD – the contribution from the Hindi belt has been significant. Even for an underwhelming film like Saaho, the contribution from the Hindi market was huge. And in the case of Fauzi, which costs 300 crore, the performance in the Hindi market will be extremely important.

Clash could be more damaging for Prabhas’ magnum opus

Since Akshay Kumar has been in good form this year so far, the momentum is expected to stay intact, and even his film with Anees Bazmee is expected to do well at the Indian box office. So, the clash will definitely harm Prabhas more. Back in 2023, his Salaar clashed with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, denting the film’s business to some extent. Now, even this time, a similar thing could happen. Let’s see how the makers of both films move forward.

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