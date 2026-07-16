Alpha Box Office Collection Day 13: 6 Crore+ Away From Entering Sharvari’s Top 2 Highest-Grossing Films In India (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, emerged as a major disappointment in its first week, and now its attempt to reach a respectable lifetime number has stalled at the Indian box office. It has slowed down completely in the second week and is yet to reach the 60 crore mark in net collections. In the meantime, it is chasing Main Vaapas Aaunga to become Sharvari’s 2nd highest-grossing film. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 13!

How much did Alpha earn at the Indian box office in 13 days?

The Bollywood spy action thriller saw a rise on the second Tuesday due to the Blockbuster Tuesday offer, but dropped again below the 1 crore mark on Wednesday. On the second Wednesday, day 13, it scored an estimated 75 lakh, a 28.57% drop from day 12’s 1.05 crore. Overall, it has earned 56.75 crore net, which equals 66.97 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown of Alpha in India (net):

Week 1 – 48.4 crore

Day 8 – 1.3 crore

Day 9 – 2.05 crore

Day 10 – 2.3 crore

Day 11 – 90 lakh

Day 12 – 1.05 crore

Day 13 – 90 lakh

Total – 56.75 crore

Can it become Sharvari’s 2nd highest-grosser in India?

Currently, Alpha is Sharvari’s 3rd highest-grossing film at the Indian box office, surpassing Vedaa (22.5 crore). To claim the 2nd spot, it must beat Main Vaapas Aaunga (62.82 crore), which is 6.07 crore away. So, with 6.08 crore more, the spy action thriller will beat Main Vaapas Aaunga, which seems possible, as the latter is progressing at a much slower pace. Yes, it’ll take some days, but eventually the Spy Universe biggie will take the lead over Imtiaz Ali’s romantic drama. Amid a disappointing run, it’ll be some sort of achievement for the film.

Take a look at the domestic collection of Sharvari’s movies (ranked highest to lowest):

Munjya – 108 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga – 62.82 crore Alpha – 56.75 crore (13 days) Vedaa – 22.5 crore Bunty Aur Babli 2 – 12.5 crore

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Check out the day-wise worldwide collection update of Alpha.

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