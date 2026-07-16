Dhamaal 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 6 Collection! (Photo Credit: T-Series)

Ajay Devgn starrer Dhamaal 4 continues its winning streak at the worldwide box office. Indra Kumar’s directorial has surpassed O’Romeo on day 6 to become the 6th highest Bollywood grosser of 2026. That’s not it; it is also now Riteish Deshmukh’s 9th highest-grossing film of all time. Scroll below for the latest updates!

Dhamaal 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 6

According to the latest update, Dhamaal 4 has accumulated 127.89 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 6 days. Around 18.25 crore came from the overseas circuits, while the remaining 109.64 crore was domestic gross.

The adventure comedy has surpassed the global lifetime of Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo, which collected 123.1 crore gross. It is now the 6th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026 worldwide.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the worldwide box office:

Dhurandhar 2 – 1850.85 crore Border 2 – 485.3 crore Bhooth Bangla – 292.64 crore Welcome To The Jungle – 192.79 crore Cocktail 2 – 166.01 crore Dhamaal 4 – 127.89 crore O’Romeo – 123.1 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga – 95.07 crore Alpha – 94.09 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai – 87.78 crore

Knocks down Housefull!

Another major feat has been unlocked. Dhamaal 4 has also crossed the worldwide lifetime of Housefull (123.6 crore). It is now Riteish Deshmukh’s 9th highest-grosser of all time.

Check out Riteish Deshmukh’s highest-grossing films worldwide (gross earnings) below:

Housefull 4: 280.27 crore Raid 2: 242.57 crore Total Dhamaal: 228.27 crore Housefull 3: 194.48 crore Housefull 2: 179.2 crore Ek Villain: 169.92 crore Grand Masti: 147.9 crore Raja Shivaji: 129.7 crore Dhamaal 4: 127.89 crore Housefull: 123.6 crore

Dhamaal 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 6 Summary

India net: 92.92 crore

India gross: 109.64 crore

Overseas gross: 18.25 crore

Worldwide gross: 127.89 crore

Check out the day-wise box office collection of Dhamaal 4 in India and worldwide here.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Akshay Kumar Needs 420 Crore+ More To Make 2026 His Highest-Grossing Year In India – Can He Pull It Off?

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