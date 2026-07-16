DC Box Office: Can Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Film Open Bigger Than Kaithi? (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Lokesh Kanagaraj is all set to make his first major acting debut with the upcoming Tamil film DC. The filmmaker is a popular artist who has given industry hits like Kaithi, Leo, and Vikram. Yes, he is the man behind the LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe). Now, he is all set to shine with his acting chops on camera in a film directed by Arun Matheswaran. The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead. But will the film be able to match any of Lokesh’s directorial at the box office?

Can DC Beat Kaithi?

The Karthi-starrer Kaithi is the first film in the LCU, released in theatres in 2019. The universe kept getting bigger with films like Vikram (2022) and Leo (2023). While Lokesh will be expanding the Universe, he is currently gearing up for his acting debut.

DC has been directed by Arun Matheswaran, known for films such as Rocky, Saani Kaayidham, and Captain Miller. For DC, he has stuck to a genre with which he is well-versed. Like his previous films, DC, too, has a dark and gritty world packed with violence. Lojkesh plays Devadas in the film while Wamiqa Gabbi plays Chandra. The film’s music, composed by Aniruddh Ravichandher, has already become a hit. The film’s trailer has promised raw action, emotion, and intense drama.

Owing to its violent visuals and bold dialogues, the film has been passed by the Censor Board with an A certificate. This can limit its box-office results to some extent, as family audiences might not come to watch the film in large numbers. Nevertheless, the film could beat Kaithi’s opening-day collection.

Karthi’s Kaithi opened to a net 5.5 crore in India, which was a great opening in 2019. It was only the beginning of the LCU. Vikram and Leo opened at 32 crore and 64.8 crore, respectively. It is almost impossible for Lokesh’s acting debut to match these two films. Vikram and Leo also had a star-studded cast running in their favour, even as it is in the same genre as DC.

While DC can possibly beat Kaithi with positive word-of-mouth, the film can pack a double-digit opening in its first weekend. The film currently has August 7 as its release date, a convenient window as it does not coincide with any other major releases.

Opening Day Collection of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s directorial

Maanagaram (2017)- 50 Lakh

Kaithi (2019)- 5.5 crore

Master (2021)- 34.8 crore

Vikram (2022)- 32 crore

Leo (2023)- 64.8 crore

Coolie (2025) – 65 crore

More About DC

Apart from direction, Arun Matheswaran has also penned the film’s bold dialogues, along with Franklin Jacob. The film has been shot by Mukesh G and edited by GK Prasanna.

Interestingly, Kanakaraj had undergone martial arts training for this film. Soon after wrapping his last big hit Coolie starring Rajinikanth, he headed to Thailand to train in martial arts. The filmmaker has given his 100 % for his big acting debut, and fans are surely intrigued.

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