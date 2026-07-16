Jan Neta Box Office Day 1: Where Will It Stand Among The Top 10 Biggest Hindi Openings For Kollywood Films?( Photo Credit – Facebook)

After months of delay, Thalapathy Vijay’s swansong, Jana Nayagan, is all set for its theatrical release. The film was originally scheduled for release in January this year, but due to a lack of censor board clearance, it was postponed indefinitely. A few days back, it was cleared for release with an ‘A’ certificate, and as officially announced, the biggie is arriving on the big screen on July 23. The film is also releasing in Hindi under a different title, ‘Jan Neta,’ and since Vijay has a loyal fan base in the Hindi market, all eyes are on its Hindi opening at the Indian box office.

Thalapathy Vijay has a loyal fan base in the Hindi market

Vijay is a popular face in the Hindi belt, especially in the B and C centers. However, due to a lack of promotion, his theatrical releases have failed to deliver the collections they deserve. Still, his films like Leo and The Greatest Of All Time have done better than expected with their Hindi-dubbed versions, indicating there’s a market for the actor. Unfortunately, even for his final film, the makers have made no effort to promote it in Hindi.

Jan Neta targets a modest start at the Indian box office

Despite a lack of promotion, the Hindi-dubbed version of Jana Nayagan, Jan Neta, is expected to attract some loyal fans to theaters, resulting in some sort of start at the Indian box office. As of now, a start of 1.75 crore to 2 crore net looks possible. Of course, the advance booking trend will show a better picture, but currently, day 1 of 1.75 crore-2 crore net looks achievable.

Likely to grab the 7th or 8th position among Kollywood’s top Hindi openings

With an expected opening of 1.75-2 crore, Jan Neta is set to record the 7th- or 8th-biggest Hindi opening for a Kollywood film. If it scores at the higher end of the estimated start, it’ll secure the 7th position; at the lower end, it’ll grab the 8th position.

Take a look at Kollywood’s top 10 openings in Hindi at the Indian box office (net)

2.0 – 20.25 crore Kabali – 5.21 crore Kanguva – 3.25 crore Leo – 2.85 crore Ponniyin Selvan 2 – 2.18 crore The GOAT – 2.10 crore Ponniyin Selvan 1 – 1.85 crore Kaala – 1.51 crore Indian 2 – 1.25 crore Darbar – 1.17 crore

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