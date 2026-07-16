Idhayam Murali Box Office Collection Day 6: Film Needs To Earn Over 10 Crore In 7 Days( Photo Credit – Instagram )

The Tamil film Idhayam Murali was released in theatres on July 10. Starring Atharvaa and Preity Mukhundhan in the lead roles, the film also features interesting roles by Fahadh Faasil, Kayadu Lohar, and others. The interesting coming-of-age love story explores the fear of rejection and has struck a chord with audiences. The film has seen a slight growth in its Wednesday collection. But will it suffice to enter the safe zone before the release of Jana Nayagan?

Idhayam Murali Day 6 Box Office

On Wednesday, Aakash Basakaran’s directorial saw a growth of 1.6%. Even though it’s a minor growth, it is in the positive direction, as most films tend to see a drop mid-week. This minor growth reflects the audience’s interest in the film and a potential rise in collection for the upcoming weekend.

On day 6, Idhayam Murali collected 1.25 crore across 1432 shows. This brought the total India net collection to 13.18 crore and the gross earnings to 15.16 crore.

The film started its box office journey with an opening of 1.9 crore. It was a good opening as the film had moderate buzz despite an interesting cast. The film’s collection nearly doubled on its first Saturday, collecting 3.5 crore. The film also passed its first Monday test with flying colours. The film saw only a 21% dip.

Day-Wise Box Office Collection of Idhayam Murali

Day 1- 1.9 crore

Day 2- 3.5 crore

Day 3- 3.8 crore

Day 4- 1.5 crore

Day 5: 1.23 crore

Day 6: 1.25 crore

Total: 13.18 crore

Why Idhayam Murali Needs To Enter Safe Zone In 7 Days?

Idhayam Murali has recovered 52% of its budget. The film was made on a modest budget of 25 crore. While the film continued to perform well at the box office, it has yet to reach the safe zone. The film, however, has to achieve it in its second week itself. At the current pace and with a little weekend boost, it is totally achievable. The movie needs to achieve it before July 23, as Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Gana Mana is all set to release in theatres. Once Jana Nayagan is released, almost all screens will be dedicated to the film. It is one of the most anticipated films of the year, which Vijay fans are sure to turn into a blockbuster.

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